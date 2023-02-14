Open in App
Odessa, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Wipe you off the map’: Affidavit reveals possible motive for deadly shooting

By Erica Miller,

12 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 24-year-old Israel Yanez II, after he allegedly shot and killed a pregnant woman at her place of business along Highway 80. Yanez has been charged with Murder and an affidavit has revealed new details into the investigation, as well as a possible motive.

Around 10:35 a.m. on February 13, MCSO deputies responded to Quick Track convenience store at 13920 W Highway 80 in Midland to investigate after shots were fired. At the scene, deputies found 39-year-old Tameeka Yshon Jackson, a Quick Track employee, wounded from a gunshot. She was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa where she later died.

According to an affidavit, another Quick Track employee working alongside Jackson when she was shot, told investigators that Jackson and her boyfriend, later identified as Yanez, had been arguing about her pregnancy. The employee said she was standing next to Jackson when a man dressed in a mask and camouflage hoodie walked in and specifically targeted her co-worker, shooting her multiple times.

Investigators then viewed surveillance video that showed the masked man enter the store and pull out a gun, firing an unknown number of times before leaving the store. In an effort to identify the suspect, detectives gathered information from Jackson’s phone, which reportedly showed text messages between Jackson and Yanez in which Yanez allegedly stated, “You don’t want me…(Ima) just wipe you off the map.” Yanez then reportedly asked Jackson if she was going to be at the Highway 80 location saying, “You gonna be on 80 or what, so I can go and end all this mess”.

Yanez was later arrested by OPD during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Kermit Highway. He was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $1,000,000 bond.

