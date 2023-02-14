Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Denver approves new art contracts for DIA, decides to preserve historic Cole neighborhood building

By ALEX EDWARDS,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MP7d_0knDhoyG00

No, Blucifer won't be getting a little brother but travelers at Denver International Airport will be able to enjoy several new works of art soon.

That's after Denver City Council Monday approved three contracts worth more than $7.5 million that will bring three new sculptures to the airport's B and C concourses.

Artist Kipp Kobayashi will create a suspended sculpture near the newly constructed B West expansion. Titled the "Cosmology of Flight," the 140 foot sculpture will be a life-sized Boeing 767 aircraft, inspired by scale, perception and size, according to city documents.

Artist Danielle Roney will create two suspended sculptures in the atriums of the Concourse C East expansion. Titled "The Constellations," the sculptures will capture the geometry of constellations as seen in Denver during the winter and summer solstices.

The third contract approves the installation of a sculpture in the concourse A West terminal. It is valued at just under $2.5 million. The sculpture will be installed by Ball-Nogues Design Studio, LLC.

These new sculptures also come after Denver artist Thomas "Detour" Evans was tapped to add a sculpture in the concourse B East expansion. His piece, called "It's not what you take, it's what you bring back," is inspired by the idea that life is in perpetual motion with luggage carrying the things we hold dear, according to an Oct. 25 release.

"By using Colorado luggage, the work is an open invitation to learn about each other. I wanted the work to strike a common chord amongst all travelers regardless of background," Evans said in a news release. "I hope that once installed, the work gives travelers an opportunity to feel more connected with each other as we are all figuring out this thing called life."

DIA is well known for its artwork. Some pieces have sparked conspiracy theories, while others stand to inspire.

The contracts are funded by a city ordinance that requires any capital improvement project with a budget of $1 million or more set aside 1% of the budget for public art.

Council also approved granting a building a historical designation, penning it for preservation. The small structure at 1618 E. 38th Avenue started life as a Swedish Lutheran Church, evolved into a Spanish Seventh State Adventist Church in 1950, before becoming the Rising Star Baptist Church. The changes came as the demographics of the Cole neighborhood also changed, according to city staff.

"It's a simple and relatively unadorned building," Kara Hahn, Denver's principal city planner, said. "But there are important details that denote it as a church."

Hahn pointed to flared eaves, cosmetic buttresses, arched windows and other details that she said are reminiscent of Gothic Revival churches. The building is also significant for its rarity, she said, since many working class buildings have been significantly altered.

Preservation of the church, which is located in District 9, had the full support of Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who praised current owner Nathan Beal starting the process. The Cole neighborhood doesn't have many landmark designations, and CdeBaca recently lamented the loss of history in her district and throughout the city.

"My only comment is thank you to Nathan for making it a landmark preservation opportunity," she said. "I support this and I support the idea of preserving while we're also creating more opportunities in the area."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado festival brings brewers together from across the state
Aurora, CO4 hours ago
Carvana's eight-story 'vending machine' opens in Denver
Denver, CO18 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: Over 280 DIA flights canceled, three closures on I-70 as a winter storm rolls through Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver's realtors group grills mayoral candidates on rental home licensure, inspection ordinance
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Denver mayoral candidates Leslie Herod and Tom Wolf agree homeless must be housed but disagree how
Denver, CO1 day ago
Cherry Cricket a burger landmark in Denver | Dining review
Denver, CO1 day ago
LIVE UPDATES: Denver Public Schools on two-hour delay, lane closures on I-70 as a winter storm rolls through Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver homeless camp cleanup nets more than one ton of trash
Denver, CO1 day ago
Snow totals, so far, across Colorado and metro Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver bartender featured in global photo exhibit
Denver, CO2 days ago
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Denver, CO1 day ago
LIVE UPDATES: Over 270 DIA flights canceled as a winter storm hits northern Colorado
Denver, CO2 days ago
The Gazette sports staffs in Colorado Springs and Denver earn multiple honors in national contest
Colorado Springs, CO18 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: As snow enters the region, some northern Colorado school districts announce closures
Boulder, CO2 days ago
New warehouse from Trammell Crow Co., CBRE opens opportunities for local business
Denver, CO1 day ago
Arrest homeless people who violate camping ban, refuse services, Denver mayoral candidate suggests
Denver, CO1 day ago
Newest Denver Fair Elections Fund report: No change in mayoral candidate fundraising leaders
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Colorado schools on lockdown after widespread 'swatting'; police chief describes one call as realistic, scary
Boulder, CO2 days ago
CU Boulder scientists may have solved Chaco Canyon puzzle by putting their heads together — literally
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Vapor release from Suncor refinery in Commerce City triggers alarm Tuesday
Commerce City, CO2 days ago
Schools statewide on lockdown after apparent widespread 'swatting'
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Newly released video shows unidentified man allegedly shooting car thieves, killing 12-year-old in Denver
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Boulder and Brighton High schools on lockdown, police order shelter in place for area
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Denver man convicted of murder in Adams County girlfriend's fatal shooting
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Denver weather: Sunny and mild weekend ahead
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Aurora police officer under investigation for slamming handcuffed suspect to hospital floor
Aurora, CO1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy