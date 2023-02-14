Open in App
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Florists see success in Johnson City this Valentine’s Day

By Murry LeeClarice Scheele,

12 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Valentine’s Day is synonymous with flowers, and a local florist made the most of the demand at a Johnson City barbershop.

Photo: WJHL

Fina Florals, based in Bristol, Virginia, brought its flower cart to the corner of W Market St. and John Exum Pkwy. on Tuesday. The cart was set up right by Breaker Barber Co.

Preston Sprinkle of Breaker Barber Co. told News Channel 11 that the two businesses enjoy a close friendship so the cart was invited out to the Johnson City business.

The flower truck will be parked outside the barbershop until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Scott Grey with Fina Florals said flowers have been selling nonstop since the cart arrived.

