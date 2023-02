ENFIELD — A specialty pharmacy has the go-ahead from the Planning and Zoning Commission to open on Hazard Avenue in the former Hazardville Water Co. offices.

PZC members last week unanimously approved the CSI Pharmacy’s application for a change in occupancy for the building at 281 Hazard Ave.

The pharmacy uses small amounts of drugs to create tailored remedies for treating unique conditions. On occasion, patients will come into the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions. For the most part, however, the pharmacy mails prescriptions or sends them out by car to local customers.