89-year-old Dianne Feinstein won't seek re-election in 2024 as Democrats launch bids for her seat

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California won't seek reelection in 2024.

The announcement comes as Democrats have already entered the race for Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest senator and longest-serving senator of California.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024 but will finish her current term, following much speculation about her future plans amid growing concerns about her mental fitness and as some Democrats have already entered the race for her California seat.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement. "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives."

"Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years," she continued. "My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

The path is now cleared for California Senate hopefuls to fight for the open seat held by Feinstein since 1992. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff have been the first to throw their hats in the ring, and more Democrats are expected to declare their candidacies in what's shaping up to be a fiercely competitive election in the Golden State.

The announcement also comes as Feinstein, 89, has increasingly come under scrutiny over her ability to serve. Multiple reports have suggested she's experiencing cognitive decline, though the longtime lawmaker has dismissed the concerns.

When approached by reporters at the US Capitol about her retirement, Feinstein appeared caught off guard, initially saying she hadn't known her office released the statement, before further commenting on her decision.

"The time has come," Feinstein told reporters . "It's not till the end of next year. So don't hold your breath. There are times for all things under the sun. And I think that will be the right time."

Sen. Gary Peters, who is returning as Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair after the party not only survived an anticipated "red wave" but picked up a seat in the midterms, declined to comment on what's sure to be a messy Democratic primary in California, asking instead for a brief respite to honor Feinstein's "amazing career."

"Right now, I just want to celebrate Senator Feinstein for her amazing service," Peters told Insider between votes at the US Capitol, hailing the longstanding California Democrat for being "an incredible public servant for decades." But Peters added that he'd be willing to talk about the candidates piling into the Senate race "in a day or two."

During a storied political career spanning five decades, Feinstein has broken records as the longest-serving senator of California and the longest-serving female senator in history. She was the first woman to chair the Senate Rules Committee and Intelligence Committee, and she once was the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commended Feinstein and her legislative record shortly after her announcement, calling her a "wonderful colleague."

"She'll be fighting the fight with us for the next year and a half, but she's a legend," Schumer said at a news conference on Tuesday. "She was the leader on so many different issues — assault weapons, environment, women's rights, and so much else. She approached everything studiously and carefully."

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who has served alongside Feinstein for more than 25 years, praised her "personal friend" while chatting with reporters.

"I certainly understand her decision. But I will miss very much working with her," Collins said in the Senate subway, crediting Feinstein with making "enormous contributions" to the American way of life.