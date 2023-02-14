El Paso lawmakers' state House committee assignments will help meet Borderland's needs

With the 88th session of the Texas Legislature well underway, legislators have been assigned to an array of important committees and El Paso's representatives are no different.

Committees play a significant role in deciding what legislation makes it to the House floor for discussion. Bills are passed through the relevant committees before going to a floor debate ‒ if the committee does not sign off, the bill is stopped in its tracks.

Here are the El Paso Democratic legislator's committee assignments:

State Rep. Joe Moody : Criminal Jurisprudence (chair); House Administration; Judiciary and Jurisprudence; Redistricting

: Criminal Jurisprudence (chair); House Administration; Judiciary and Jurisprudence; Redistricting State Rep. Lina Ortega : Appropriations; Land and Resource Management

: Appropriations; Land and Resource Management State Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez : International Relations and Economic Development (vice chair); Resolutions Calendars; Transportation

: International Relations and Economic Development (vice chair); Resolutions Calendars; Transportation State Rep. Mary González: Appropriations (vice chair); Higher Education

For Ortega, her appointment to the House Appropriations Committee will provide an opportunity to weigh in on how the state invests in programs important to Texans.

“The State of Texas has a historic amount of revenue this session and I look forward to working with my House colleagues to determine how we make critical investments, particularly in the areas of health care, education, and transportation," she said in a news release.

For Moody, his previous work as a prosecutor makes him a perfect fit for the House Jurisprudence Committee.

"In El Paso, we recently saw just how much damage can be done when criminal justice decisions are made without a firm grounding in policy and management," he said. "I've been privileged to take the lead on many crucial criminal justice reforms during my time in the Texas Legislature, and I look forward to providing that leadership this session. There's much to do as we strive for a smarter, fairer system.”

Ordaz Perez said her spots on the House Transportation and House International Relations and Economic Development Committees will give her an opportunity to jockey for the needs of El Paso.

"The work of this committee is deeply influential to El Paso," she said in a news release about her spot on the International Relations and Economic Development Committee. "I was fortunate last session to have three bills go through this committee, one which will bring over $500 million in federal funds to small businesses in Texas. Supporting our workforce and small businesses (remains) a priority of mine this session."

Of working through the Transportation Committee, Ordaz Perez said, "El Paso is a hub of commerce, travel and innovation, and it is critical for a member of our delegation to be appointed to the Transportation Committee. I look forward to working with stakeholders, advocates, and community members to ensure investment in our region is a top priority."