Watch: Deer jumps through Alabama elementary school classroom window

EVERGREEN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An unexpected visitor paid a visit to an Evergreen Elementary School classroom this past weekend.

Security cameras from inside the building show the deer bust through the window of a classroom at the school. The deer is then seen running around the classroom. Later security video captured the deer looking around the classroom as if to figure out how to get back out.

“It stayed for a couple of hours and then decided to leave. It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors. Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered. We were glad to see the deer not injured,” read a Facebook post made by the administration at Evergreen Elementary School.

