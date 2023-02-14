Conway Planning Commission meets to talk wind and solar ordinance, extend moratorium

CONWAY TWP. - Township planning commissioners met Monday to unanimously vote, 7-0, to extend a moratorium on commercial wind and solar proposals by 12 months and pass the one-year delay onto the Livingston County Planning Commission for consideration.

Township Supervisor Bill Grubb offered this reminder before the vote: If the township comes up with an ordinance that they feel is agreeable to everyone and covers them legally, they can always stop the moratorium and lift the temporary stop on these green-energy developments.

The 30-minute meeting was filled with almost a dozen public comments, some pushing for the commission to extend the moratorium. Currently, there is a moratorium in Conway Township that continues until March, preventing applications for commercial wind and solar projects.

"We welcome everybody's input, but we have to take that input and balance it with what our attorney is advising us to do," Grubb said.

The township's attorneys are Abby Cooper and Michael Homier, but according to Grubb, only Homier is handling the solar business.

For the next step, the moratorium will be passed onto the planning commission at the county level and then sent back to the township board. According to Grubb, this could take about 30 days.

"The misinformation that the township wants, this is quite disconcerting," Grubb said. "Everyone here - the planning commission, the board - we are out to serve our citizens. But we have to temper that with the legal issue at the same time. We certainly have the township citizens in our best interest."

Drew Vielbig, senior development manager of Ranger Power, protested.

"It is disappointing that Conway Township is considering extending its moratorium on solar development for an additional 12 months," he said. "The township has already had a moratorium on solar in place for over a year, and the township has made meaningful progress in developing a comprehensive draft solar ordinance that balances the interests of participating farmers, solar project developers, and neighboring residents while also protecting the Township's interests.

"Conway Township’s decision to consider repealing its existing solar ordinance will prevent local farmers from having the opportunity to consider including their land in a solar project, which is a capricious infringement on private property rights."

According to Grubb, there has been no applications filed for commercial wind and solar developments. There has been no discussion of a company applying for a special land use permit.

What's happening in other townships?

In Cohoctah Township, on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Board of Trustee voted 5-0 to approve changes to their zoning ordinance and extend their commercial wind and solar moratorium for 12 months.

The Marion Township Board of Trustees will meet again at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Parker Middle School to discuss the solar zoning and could consider extending its current solar development moratorium at that time, according to township Supervisor Bob Hanvey.

Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at palvord@livingstondaily.com.