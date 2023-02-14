Time trial world champion Tobias Foss targets Volta ao Algarve on season debut

Time trial world champion Tobias Foss makes his season debut at the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday and hopes the stage 5 time trial around Lagoa can help him finish on the final podium.

Foss looked set to at least podium at last year’s race but he and Sergio Higuita then crashed before the line and were forced to walk their bikes to the finish.

25-year-old Foss stunned the world when he triumphed in the 34.2km time trial around Wollongong ahead of Stefan Kung and Remco Evenepoel and will wear his new rainbow jersey for just a second time in the Volta ao Algarve time trial.

Read More

Who's racing where this week – Tadej Pogacar opens 2023 account in Spain

How to watch the Volta ao Algarve – live streaming

Volta ao Algarve 2023 news and results



Tom Pidcock starts 2023 with Volta ao Algarve and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

With Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard set to make his season debut at O Gran Camiño next week and Primoz Roglic still working on his form after detailed surgery on his shoulder, Foss will lead a young Jumbo-Visma outfit in the south of Portugal, hoping to improve on his sixth place finish from the race last year. Also in the team are Tim Van Dijke, Gijs Leemreize, Milan Vader, Sam Oomen, and Owen Geleijn.

“I want to get consistent results this season. Hopefully, this week in the Algarve will be the start of that. It is one of my personal goals for the season,” he said via Jumbo-Visma.

“I feel perfect right now. The winter went very well. The training has been good, and I have been able to do a lot of kilometres. I can’t wait to start racing again.”

Foss will try to stay with the other overall contenders on stage 2 and 4, then make his difference in the Lagoa time trial. His biggest rivals are perhaps Thymen Arensman and Tom Pidock of Ineos Grenadiers, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and another local rider Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

“The time trial course is almost 25 kilometres long and is perfect for me. It is very technical and hilly,” Foss said.

After only getting to show off his new rainbow bands once at the Chrono des Nations, Foss is excited at the ‘special’ chance to ‘show it off to the world’ in Portugal.

“The jersey really gave me wings. Hopefully, it will happen again this season. I am even more confident at the start of a time trial. I know I can win a race at the highest level,” he said.