What's ideal SEC schedule for OU football? How will move affect Sooners' other sports?

After more than a year of speculation and plenty of negotiation, OU’s departure date from the Big 12 is finally set .

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez break down several aspects of the Sooners’ jump to the SEC:

What would be the ideal scheduling format for the SEC once OU and Texas join?

Martinez: Now that it has 16 members, it’d make sense for the SEC to scrap divisions and expand its conference schedule from eight to nine .

In a radio interview on Friday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference wants to preserve rivalries and make sure teams play each other more frequently.

With that in mind, three of the nine conference opponents should be annual rivals. The remaining six opponents should be played every other year.

In OU’s case, I’d imagine its annual rivalry games would be against Texas, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Aber: Most of that is a no-brainer for the SEC.

The divisions will certainly be scrapped and the league will move to nine conference games.

I wish that meant that the late-season SEC games against FCS opponents would go by the wayside but I don’t think that’ll be the case.

But at least the league is going to a schedule that will have every team playing every other league team at least twice during each four-year period.

That’s my biggest gripe about SEC schedules now — teams can go years without playing some members of the opposite division.

I’m going to say the Sooners get Texas, Arkansas and Missouri as its annual rivals.

While Texas A&M would make sense from a historical perspective, Arkansas’ proximity makes it an attractive choice, and Texas A&M figures to get Texas and LSU as two of its permanent rivalries so adding OU to that group would be a difficult road for the Aggies.

So the compromise figures to add the Razorbacks to the Sooners’ group.

And I’m all for regular trips to Fayetteville.

What sport will be most helped by the move to the SEC?

Aber: Competition-wise, there’s little doubt it’ll be men’s basketball.

But I’m going with softball here.

As Patty Gasso’s team has become a juggernaut, it’s become more and more difficult for the Sooners to get teams to agree to play them — especially to come to Norman.

Some have, as evidenced by this year’s schedule which includes Florida State and Kentucky, but many refuse.

Having a deep conference schedule, instead of one where the only real challenges are Oklahoma State and Texas, will make life easier on Gasso.

Obviously the Sooners will still face the Longhorns, but here’s hoping that Bedlam softball survives the conference split. It’d be perfect to have the Bedlam series become an annual showdown at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Martinez: No sport is currently in need of the move more than men’s basketball.

OU has won more SEC games than Big 12 games this season. The Sooners are 3-1 against SEC opponents, while they’re only 2-10 against Big 12 foes.

The Big 12 is the most competitive conference in the country by a mile. Its 10 members boast an average NET ranking of 27.8.

Meanwhile, there isn’t as much parity in the SEC. Its 14 members have an average NET ranking of 73.1.

The Sooners have lost their last seven Big 12 games, and the move in 2024 can’t come soon enough.

What sport will be most hurt by the move to the SEC?

Martinez: Baseball.

OU is about to join an absolutely stacked SEC. Seven of the top 10 teams in the preseason poll are SEC squads.

That list includes Ole Miss, which swept OU in the championship series of last season’s College World Series.

OU’s baseball program took a big step with its postseason run. It’ll need that momentum to continue if it wants to hold its own in the SEC next season.

Aber: It’s got to be baseball.

As difficult as football is in the SEC — and it is a grind — baseball in the SEC is even more stout.

Five times, including in 2022 and 2019, the SEC has had four teams in the College World Series.

In each of the last eight CWS, the SEC has had at least three teams in the field. Only six times in history has a conference other than the SEC had three or more teams in the field.

The Sooners’ run to the championship series a year ago was a big step, but the level of support for the program needs to take a big step forward, as do the Sooners’ facilities.

