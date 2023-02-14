Six injured in separate shootings in Paterson's 4th Ward

PATERSON — Six men were injured in separate shootings that happened less than 16 hours apart on Monday and Tuesday in different sections of Paterson’s 4th Ward, said law enforcement officials.

What we know

Both incidents occurred in city neighborhoods plagued by gun violence and open-air drug dealing for many years.

After four young men between the ages of 17 and 20 were shot near the corner Godwin Avenue and Summer Street on Monday night, two others suffered non-fatal bullet wounds on Tuesday afternoon on 10 th Avenue and East 23 rd Street, about a block from School 21, authorities said.

A third shooting in which a 24-year-old Rahway man was injured took place near the corner of Godwin and Carroll Street on Saturday, police said.

By the numbers

The spike of three incidents in four days came after a relatively peaceful January, when Paterson had five shootings for the entire month. One of last month’s cases happened on 10 th Avenue and East 26 th Street, a Jan. 28 shooting in which three people were injured.

Law enforcement officials said they have not publicly identified any connections between the various shootings.

Paterson has had eight shooting incidents so far this year, crimes that resulted in injuries to 14 people. None of the 2023 shootings have been fatal.

At this point in 2022, Paterson had had 12 shootings, resulting in three deaths and 11 people being injured.

Summer Street was the scene of 10 shootings in a seven-month period from late 2020 to early 2021, an outbreak of violence that police then attributed to a turf battle among rival drug gangs.

But during the past year, the open-air drug markets on Summer Street seemed to have disappeared.

