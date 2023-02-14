Open in App
Manatee County, FL
Bradenton Herald

Manatee County moves forward with new ‘gun sanctuary’ policy on Parkland anniversary

By Ryan Callihan,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpVP8_0knDazgU00

In an effort to get ahead of any future gun control laws, Manatee County is preparing to become Florida’s latest ‘gun sanctuary’ county.

The Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to turn the county into a safe haven against gun reform and restrictions. So-called gun sanctuary jurisdictions promise to prevent enforcement of state and federal government laws that are seen as “contrary” to the constitutional right to bear arms.

By unanimous vote, board members directed County Attorney Bill Clague to create a resolution that would establish Manatee County as Florida’s newest gun sanctuary.

There are more than 40 Florida counties with similar policies on the books, including Brevard, DeSoto and Polk counties, according to SanctuaryCounties.com.

Commissioner Jason Bearden, a Marine Corps veteran, suggested the change and asked his fellow commissioners to support the idea. Commissioner George Kruse was not present for Tuesday’s meeting.

“This is just good all around. It puts that extra measure in there to ensure our citizens’ Second Amendment rights will be protected no matter what,” said Bearden.

“What it’s saying is that if there are state or federal laws that are contrary to the Second Amendment, in the event that those occur, Manatee County will not be a county that enforces those things against the rights of our citizens,” added Commissioner Amanda Ballard.

The policy decision comes on the fifth anniversary of the infamous Parkland shooting that saw a gunman open fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people.

In a statement to the board, Evelyn Almodóvar, chairwoman of the Manatee County Democratic Party, denounced the decision, pointing to the 2018 “red flag” gun reform law signed by former Gov. Rick Scott just weeks after Parkland.

“Responsible gun ownership that includes a universal background check is widely supported in our community,” Almodóvar said.

Bearden’s call to turn Manatee County into a gun sanctuary follows Commissioner James Satcher’s recent attempt to update the staff personnel policy and allow county employees to carry firearms . However, the board never voted to finalize that policy.

Speaking during Tuesday’s public meeting, Satcher threw his full support behind the gun sanctuary idea, arguing that local officials must stand up against national politicians calling for gun reform.

“While it might be counter-intuitive, the actual solution is to allow good people to defend themselves and be dangerous when needed to be,” Satcher said.

Manatee County’s new policy, which is expected to be finalized in the coming months, is also a political statement against Democrats like President Joe Biden, Bearden said.

In a video posted to Twitter just before noon Tuesday, Biden commemorated the Parkland anniversary with a call for nationwide gun reform.

“We have to ban assault weapons like the one used in Parkland, and used just five years ago today and in so many other mass shootings in America,” Biden said in the video. “The lives lost, the lives we can save as a nation, we must say enough is enough is enough.”

“With all the gun regulation that’s going on right now, this would be a good opportunity to send a message to Joe Biden that his unconstitutional policies will not be tolerated in Manatee County,” said Bearden.

This year, the Florida Legislature is expected to consider a constitutional carry bill that would give residents the right to concealed carry without a permit or firearm training. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said his goal is to approve the bill before he leaves the governor’s office.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh also dismissed any negative perception that might come from the county’s vote on the same day as the Parkland anniversary.

“I will tell you, had one person been in that school (with a gun), it could have been stopped, so it’s sad that people have the wrong impression,” Baugh said.

The County Attorney’s Office will present a resolution formally declaring Manatee County as a gun sanctuary county at a future public meeting. A date for the hearing has not been determined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVkNR_0knDazgU00
Commissioner Jason Bearden suggested turning Manatee County into Florida’s newest “gun sanctuary,” which vows not to enforce future firearm restrictions. Bearden is pictured in this Bradenton Herald file photo. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

