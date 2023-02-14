Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KGET

Sen. Dianne Feinstein not seeking reelection in 2024

By Alex Baker,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db0qe_0knDX70S00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Senator Dianne Feinstein will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024, the long-serving California senator announced in a press release on Tuesday. Feinstein, a former San Francisco mayor, said she will see out the remainder of her current term.

SF-bound United flight nearly plunged into ocean: report

Sen. Feinstein issued a lengthy statement on her decision not to seek another term:

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.

“I campaigned in 2018 on several priorities for California and the nation: preventing and combating wildfires, mitigating the effects of record-setting drought, responding to the homelessness crisis, and ensuring all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality health care. Congress has enacted legislation on all of these topics over the past several years, but more needs to be done – and I will continue these efforts.

“I also remain focused on passing commonsense legislation to fight the epidemic of gun violence, preserving our pristine lands and promoting economic growth – especially to position California for what I believe will be the century of the Pacific. And I will use my seniority on the Appropriations Committee to ensure California gets its fair share of funding.

“I’m confident we can achieve these goals because we’ve done it before. From the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban to the 2014 CIA torture report, from preserving Lake Tahoe and the Mojave Desert to passing the first significant global warming legislation, from protecting student athletes from abuse to protecting consumers from harmful chemicals, and more recently improving our efforts to combat wildfire and drought, we have improved the lives of millions.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and was among the principal architects of the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which prohibited the sale, manufacture and import of military style assault weapons. Feinstein also served as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — the first woman to serve in that role.

She was also the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a position she held for six years, beginning in 2009. Throughout her tenure in the upper chamber, Feinstein has championed a number of significant causes including combating climate change, victims’ rights, border security and advancing and ensuring marriage rights for LGBTQ Americans.

A number of high-profile current House members have already announced their intention to run should Feinstein not pursue reelection, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Erin Brockovich warns residents of East Palestine at town hall: ‘This is going to be a long game’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highway 58 reopens through the Tehachapi pass
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA20 hours ago
Timeline of the Ohio train derailment response: From EPA’s initial response to Buttigieg visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
I-5 reopened as of Sunday afternoon but slick roads remain: CHP
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
‘My life is over:’ Driver’s BAC nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash, reports say
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Jurors to decide final fate of David Keith Rogers
Arvin, CA14 hours ago
Santos falsely told judge in 2017 that he worked for Goldman Sachs: reports
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Woman dead after struck by train in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Stockdale Highway to face evening closure
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
University of Idaho announces plan for house where 4 students were killed
Moscow, ID2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy