Autopsy: Death of ex-state NAACP president ruled a suicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP died by suicide in his Greensboro home last summer, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, 71, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, was found on a basement couch on July 19, 2022, according to a report by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The report stated that family had discovered Spearman while conducting a welfare check.

Spearman was “last seen alive the night before on a Zoom meeting and reported to be in good spirits during the meeting,” the report stated.

