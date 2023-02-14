Open in App
Harlan, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rev. Don Bruck Obituary

By Sarah Archibald,

12 days ago
Mass of Christian Burial for 80 year old Rev. Don Bruck of Harlan will be Saturday, February 18th at 11AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Friday, February 17th from 5PM to 8PM and a Wake Service at 7PM at the church. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Panama. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his brothers, Allen (Bev) Bruck of Panama, IA and Marvin (Jan) Bruck of Des Moines, IA, nieces and nephews, Denny (Kari) Bruck, Sarah (Rob) Lambertsen, Jennifer (Jack) Theulen, Nathan (Kalli) Bruck, and Paul (Ashley) Bruck, other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to Shelby County Catholic School.

