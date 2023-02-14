Open in App
Monticello, MS
WJTV 12

Woman hit, killed by vehicle on U.S. 98 in Pike County

By Kaitlin Howell,

12 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The incident happened on U.S. 98 near Van Norman Curve Road in Pike County around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, February 13.

Troopers said a 2005 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Jer-Rel Mark, 30, of Tylertown, was traveling east on U.S. 98 when the vehicle hit Angela Hope Wooley, 41, of Monticello. Wooley died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

