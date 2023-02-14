Open in App
Tioga County, NY
News Channel 34

Tioga County appoints new District #7 Legislator

By Pat Giblin,

12 days ago

OWEGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Tioga County Legislature has selected Town of Berkshire Supervisor Keith Flesher to serve as District #7 Legislator representing the Berkshire, Newark Valley, and Richford areas.

The position has been vacant since the passing of Legislator Eddie Hollenbeck on November 23rd.

Flesher was selected by a Vacancy committee made up of four legislatures. They reviewed several applications and interviewed three candidates before choosing Flesher to fill the position.

According to Local Law No. 3 of 2015, a Legislative vacancy may be filled by majority appointment if the vacancy occurs before the end of a term.

Flesher will serve as District #7 Legislator for the remainder of 2023, but he will need to be re-elected on November 7th in order to retain his seat in 2024.

Chair Sauerbrey stated, “This is a bittersweet moment, as we remember the loss of our fellow Legislator and friend while welcoming Mr. Flesher to serve as our newest Legislator. As the Town of Berkshire Supervisor for the past four years, Mr. Flesher comes to the Legislature with leadership skills and government knowledge, and I am confident that he will do an upstanding job representing his constituency and Tioga County.”

Flesher was sworn in at this morning’s Regular Legislature meeting by Tioga County Clerk Andrea Klett.

