Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

8-year-old North Carolina girl finally home after spending 112 days in hospital

By Dolan ReynoldsAlliyah Sims,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeIrn_0knDSrGK00

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day in a hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure got to go home.

It’s the first time Samantha Kiger has seen her room in more than three months.

Greensboro man plans to give back with $100,000 Powerball win

It was an emotional day for the family. What made it even more special is that it was also Samantha’s grandmother’s birthday.

She says it’s the best birthday gift she’s ever received.

You could see the tears of happiness, smiles and hugs as Samantha was greeted by a big sign that read: “Welcome Home Samantha.”

Samantha tells FOX8 she missed being home.

The 8-year-old rang a bell and shared images of her being released from the hospital on Monday.

Samantha’s dad Gray Kiger says the journey to get his little one home has been a long one.

“It felt like one long drug-out day,” he said.

On Oct. 24, Samantha was diagnosed with Flu A. Two days later, she was admitted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Doctors discovered she also was dealing with pneumonia. Fighting off those illnesses made Samantha weak.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Last month, doctors transferred her from Brenner’s to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where she could get occupational speech and physical therapy every day

Since then, she has been making progress by walking, talking and getting her strength abck.

Sometimes her strength surprises her parents.

Samantha’s best friend Charlotte made a poster and cried happy tears as her best friend was wheeled out.

“I really didn’t get to see her a lot,” Charlotte said. “That really hits home.”

As Samantha continues her road to recovery, she has the love and support of family and friends who have never left her side.

“We couldn’t have done it without all the support from our friends, schools, churches and people not in this state,” said Amy Kiger, Samantha’s mother.

Samantha continues to use oxygen and a trach to talk but is making progress every day.

She tells FOX8 she is looking forward to playing with her dog and enjoying her favorite meal: ribs on the grill.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Disabled freight train forces train stoppage in North Carolina
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Someone in North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials say
Wadesboro, NC1 day ago
North Carolina bill aims to help families in fight against corporate landlords
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Overturned vehicle blocks traffic in Forestbrook area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Forestbrook, SC5 hours ago
Jimmy Carter’s connections to Pee Dee remembered
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Mulch fire causing smoky conditions in Socastee area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Socastee, SC4 days ago
Hearing set Monday on challenge to Dominion Energy’s proposed Pamplico Pipeline
Columbia, SC49 minutes ago
Pee Dee residents experience record-breaking temperatures
Florence, SC4 days ago
Appeals court upholds North Carolina’s Outer Banks bridge plan
Aydlett, NC3 days ago
Tidelands Health to open new hospital expanding access to advanced heart care
Socastee, SC5 days ago
Former correctional officer from Lumberton sentenced for drug, money laundering crimes
Lumberton, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy