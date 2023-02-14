Vote for The State’s boys high school basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote for The State’s boys basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Feb. 6-11.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Luke Chapman, Jr., River Bluff: Junior averaged 23.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in Gators’ two victories last week.

Madden Collins, Jr., Irmo: Junior averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in Yellow Jackets’ two victories last week.

Will Olden, Jr., Blythewood: Junior averaged 13.5 points in Bengals’ two victories last week.

Jayden Pretty, Jr., Ridge View: Junior averaged 15 points in the Blazers’ two victories last week.

Drew Spires, Jr., Richard Winn: Junior averaged 15.6 points and 7 rebounds in Eagles’ three wins last week.

Zion Wright, Sr., Saluda: Senior averaged 14 points in helping the Tigers to the Region 2-2A championship.