Open in App
May need paid subscription
The State

Vote for The State’s boys high school basketball player of the week

By Lou Bezjak,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JExKP_0knDRV4f00

It’s time to vote for The State’s boys basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played Feb. 6-11.

Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Luke Chapman, Jr., River Bluff: Junior averaged 23.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in Gators’ two victories last week.

Madden Collins, Jr., Irmo: Junior averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists in Yellow Jackets’ two victories last week.

Will Olden, Jr., Blythewood: Junior averaged 13.5 points in Bengals’ two victories last week.

Jayden Pretty, Jr., Ridge View: Junior averaged 15 points in the Blazers’ two victories last week.

Drew Spires, Jr., Richard Winn: Junior averaged 15.6 points and 7 rebounds in Eagles’ three wins last week.

Zion Wright, Sr., Saluda: Senior averaged 14 points in helping the Tigers to the Region 2-2A championship.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Keenan star basketball player out for state semifinal matchup
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Irmo boys on to another state championship basketball game after redemption win
Irmo, SC2 days ago
14-year-old found dead in kitchen after drive-by shooter fires into home, SC cops say
Belton, SC3 days ago
Zaxby’s worker gets doused in hot grease during co-worker’s attack, SC cops say
Walhalla, SC3 days ago
SC police officer bought and used heroin while on duty, SLED says
Darlington, SC5 days ago
SC woman’s crocheted dolls of Murdaugh judge, prosecutor go viral. Check them out
Fort Mill, SC3 days ago
On a mission: Camden girls basketball returns to state championship game
Camden, SC1 day ago
State Champs! Jacobs’ big night powers Heathwood Hall girls to SCISA basketball title
Sumter, SC1 day ago
Richard Winn boys basketball falls short in first title game appearance since 1986
Riverview, MI1 day ago
Four more Midlands teams earn spots in SC basketball state semifinals
Lexington, SC4 days ago
A tough ending: Cardinal Newman boys fall short in bid for SCISA championship
Augusta, GA1 day ago
No. 1 South Carolina women top Tennessee to clinch SEC regular-season championship
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Unbeaten South Carolina doesn’t plan to lose any time soon. It can’t afford to now
Columbia, SC4 hours ago
Day 25 live updates: Murdaugh defense continues case, Judge Newman OK’s Moselle visit
Hampton, SC2 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh takes stand at murder trial; talks lies, opioid addiction and murders
Walterboro, SC4 days ago
After sweep, UCF baseball trolls Clemson by running down hill at football stadium
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Scores, live updates from SC high basketball playoff games this weekend
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Columbia’s derelict Grand Motel on Two Notch Road to become new workforce, family housing
Columbia, SC3 days ago
SC inmate called in bomb threat that interrupted Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Walterboro, SC4 days ago
Richland 2 student brought gun, drugs onto school property, sheriff’s department says
Blythewood, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy