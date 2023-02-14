Police: Threats toward Mass. schools are hoaxes

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have an increased presence at the city’s schools after receiving a threatening phone call, which they said was found to be baseless.

Police said officers were sent over to Bishop Connolly High School after the caller made a threat toward the school Tuesday morning. They searched the property and confirmed there is no threat to the school.

A shelter-in-place was issued for Bishop Connolly and all public schools out of an abundance of caution.

In addition to having a presence around the schools for the remainder of the day, police said they’re investigating the call that prompted the response.

“The Fall River Police Department regards the safety of our community as our highest priority,” the department said. “False reports such as these will not be tolerated.”

According to Massachusetts State Police, shooting and bomb threats have been made toward schools in several communities over the past two days, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

State police said they’re providing assistance to the local police in Clinton, Duxbury, Edgartown, Harwich, Great Barrington, Greenfield, and Springfield, as well as Fall River.

“The threats received were consistent in content with each other and those made to other schools yesterday,” state police said in a news release. “State police patrols, K9 teams, and the Bomb Squad responded to all of the above locations along with local police departments. Every school was cleared and the threats determined to be hoax calls.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.