Open in App
Fall River, MA
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Police: Threats toward Mass. schools are hoaxes

By Shaun Towne,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21msK7_0knDOzbw00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have an increased presence at the city’s schools after receiving a threatening phone call, which they said was found to be baseless.

Police said officers were sent over to Bishop Connolly High School after the caller made a threat toward the school Tuesday morning. They searched the property and confirmed there is no threat to the school.

A shelter-in-place was issued for Bishop Connolly and all public schools out of an abundance of caution.

In addition to having a presence around the schools for the remainder of the day, police said they’re investigating the call that prompted the response.

“The Fall River Police Department regards the safety of our community as our highest priority,” the department said. “False reports such as these will not be tolerated.”

According to Massachusetts State Police, shooting and bomb threats have been made toward schools in several communities over the past two days, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.

State police said they’re providing assistance to the local police in Clinton, Duxbury, Edgartown, Harwich, Great Barrington, Greenfield, and Springfield, as well as Fall River.

“The threats received were consistent in content with each other and those made to other schools yesterday,” state police said in a news release. “State police patrols, K9 teams, and the Bomb Squad responded to all of the above locations along with local police departments. Every school was cleared and the threats determined to be hoax calls.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in Providence shooting
Providence, RI13 hours ago
Providence police investigating deadly weekend shooting
Providence, RI1 hour ago
6 people displaced following New Bedford fire
New Bedford, MA19 hours ago
5-year-old struck by car in Foxboro
Foxborough, MA1 day ago
RISP arrest two men for several gun related charges
Providence, RI2 days ago
Raynham police chief’s retired K-9 passes away
Raynham, MA2 days ago
4 suspects sought in Providence home invasion
Providence, RI3 days ago
Providence hit-and-run victim remembered as loving father
Providence, RI2 days ago
Henry Winters Elementary School reopening delayed
Pawtucket, RI23 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Providence murder
Providence, RI3 days ago
Crews battle fire at Pawtucket home
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Newport names interim police chief as Silva retires
Newport, RI2 days ago
Months after homicide, victim’s friend still seeking answers
Little Compton, RI3 days ago
Parents threaten lawsuit to block closure of Providence elementary school
Providence, RI3 days ago
Driver suffers serious injuries after crash in Taunton
Taunton, MA1 day ago
Route 79 permanently closes in Fall River
Fall River, MA4 hours ago
Missing Portsmouth man found; Silver Alert canceled
Portsmouth, RI2 days ago
Tractor-trailer tips over, spilling salt on I-295 in Cumberland
Cumberland, RI1 day ago
Make-A-Wish teen tours WPRI 12
Newton, MA2 days ago
RIDOT: Pawtucket-Central Falls train station hitting 400 boardings daily
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
How New Bedford became a stop on the Underground Railroad
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Crash shuts down I-95 exit ramp briefly
Providence, RI23 hours ago
Scituate crash sends at least 2 to hospital
Scituate, RI3 days ago
New Bedford man gets prison time for dealing drugs while out on bail
New Bedford, MA3 days ago
Police: Crypto mining operation found in school crawl space
Cohasset, MA3 days ago
Southern New Englanders show support for Ukraine
Woonsocket, RI1 day ago
Woonsocket woman makes history as first Black colonel in RI National Guard
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
East Providence offering free overdose reversal kits
East Providence, RI3 days ago
Community Focus: Salve Regina’s Jim Ludes
Newport, RI2 days ago
Cranston Street Armory warming station to be phased out in April
Providence, RI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy