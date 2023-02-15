Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer go to salary arbitration

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSXan_0knCY8r100

Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes went to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and Brady Singer had a hearing with the Kansas City Royals.

Burnes asked for a raise from $6.55 million to $10.75 million and the Brewers argued for $10.01 million during a hearing before Melinda Gordon, Jules Bloch and Keith Greenberg.

Singer requested a raise from $726,250 to $3,325,000 and the Royals pushed for $2.95 million during a hearing in front of Howard Edelman, Walt De Treux and Brian Keller.

Decisions are expected Wednesday.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues. He led the National League with 243 strikeouts, second in the big leagues behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole at 257.

Burnes won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award after leading the majors with a 2.43 ERA. He went 11-5 for the Brewers that year.

A five-year veteran, Burnes is 35-19 with a 3.21 ERA. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.

Singer, a 26-year-old right-hander, was 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances last year. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on April 28 and recalled on May 17.

Singer was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Friday. In addition to Burnes and Singer, five have pending decisions: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($11.9 million vs. $11.25 million) and infielder Luis Rengifo ($2.3 million vs. $2 million), Tampa Bay relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000), and Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million).

Players and teams have split six decisions.

All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta, outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5 million) was beaten by Houston and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle.

Left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami, and reliever Jason Adam ($1,775,000) defeated Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Progress report: Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Column: Padres' contract with Manny Machado has been a win-win-win deal so far
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Column: No shortage of shortstops for deep-gloved Padres at spring training
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres notes: Nelson Cruz juggles; Fernando Tatis Jr. builds toward playing; Cole Hamels in camp
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Milestones behind him, Cabrera hopes for fun final year
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Padres announce spring TV schedule
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres notes: More Manny talk; Nick Martinez to start spring opener; Ethan Salas takes in camp
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy