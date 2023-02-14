Tom Brady Shares A Curious Quote About Love For Valentine's Day

Tom Brady posted an intriguing quote about love on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

“Love is not a transaction,” read the words of spiritual teacher Sadhguru on the ex-quarterback’s Instagram story. “It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

Brady, who divorced from Gisele Bündchen last year, didn’t elaborate on his somewhat mysterious post, which a Sadhguru website had posted Tuesday as a “daily quote.” But Brady did follow it with heart-emoji-stamped photos of his children Vivian and Benjamin, whom he co-parents with his supermodel ex-wife, and son Jack, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen announced their permanent split in October.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner emerged from a brief retirement to lead Tampa Bay to a sub-.500 season and wild-card-round playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. He then announced his retirement “for good” and later filed his official retirement papers.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen wrote on social media at the time.

Whether Brady’s post referred to any specific relationship is unclear, but the New York Post ’s Page Six reported that Brady is not dating at the moment and has moved into a $70,000-a-month apartment.