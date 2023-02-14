Barack Obama Cozies Up To A Makeup-Free Michelle In Beautiful Valentine’s Day Tribute

Image Credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle are probably having a lovely Valentine’s Day celebration on Tuesday, February 14. The former president, 61, wished his wife, 59, a happy V-Day with a sweet Instagram post of the two of them, seemingly taken during a vacation. The former first couple, who have been married for over 30 years, smiled wide in the adorable photo. In the caption, Barack penned a short and sweet message of love for his wife. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, Michelle Obama,” he wrote. “You make everyday feel like an adventure.”

The photo featured the pair with some trees and a small look at a city skyline in the background. Barack cozied up to Michelle as they each smiled. The former president rocked a gray, short-sleeve button down with some white pants. Michelle stunned with a makeup-free look, and she sported a white sweater with a black design on the sleeve, along with a skirt that matched the top.

Michelle also shared her own tribute to her husband on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the two of them cozying up in a large tree. She rocked a red jumpsuit (fitting for Valentine’s Day), while her husband wore a gray sweater. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Barack Obama,” she wrote. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!”

The Obamas have been married for 30 years. (Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock)

The former president and first lady have gushed over one another on social media on plenty of occasions. Most recently, Barack wrote a sweet post to commemorate Michelle’s 59th birthday back in January. He posted a photo of the two of them overlooking a sunset and wrote a sweet message for her. “You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he wrote.

Even though the Obamas seem like the perfect couple, Michelle has been honest about some of the difficulties that they went through in a roundtable discussion with Revolt TV in December. Thankfully, it’s pretty clear that it’s all worked out. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” she said. “People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”