Open in App
HollywoodLife

Barack Obama Cozies Up To A Makeup-Free Michelle In Beautiful Valentine’s Day Tribute

By James Crowley,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYwDZ_0knC0tHA00
Image Credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle are probably having a lovely Valentine’s Day celebration on Tuesday, February 14. The former president, 61, wished his wife, 59, a happy V-Day with a sweet Instagram post of the two of them, seemingly taken during a vacation. The former first couple, who have been married for over 30 years, smiled wide in the adorable photo. In the caption, Barack penned a short and sweet message of love for his wife. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, Michelle Obama,” he wrote. “You make everyday feel like an adventure.”

The photo featured the pair with some trees and a small look at a city skyline in the background. Barack cozied up to Michelle as they each smiled. The former president rocked a gray, short-sleeve button down with some white pants. Michelle stunned with a makeup-free look, and she sported a white sweater with a black design on the sleeve, along with a skirt that matched the top.

Michelle also shared her own tribute to her husband on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the two of them cozying up in a large tree. She rocked a red jumpsuit (fitting for Valentine’s Day), while her husband wore a gray sweater. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Barack Obama,” she wrote. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTGul_0knC0tHA00
The Obamas have been married for 30 years. (Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock)

The former president and first lady have gushed over one another on social media on plenty of occasions. Most recently, Barack wrote a sweet post to commemorate Michelle’s 59th birthday back in January. He posted a photo of the two of them overlooking a sunset and wrote a sweet message for her. “You make every day brighter — and somehow keep looking better!” he wrote.

Even though the Obamas seem like the perfect couple, Michelle has been honest about some of the difficulties that they went through in a roundtable discussion with Revolt TV in December. Thankfully, it’s pretty clear that it’s all worked out. “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” she said. “People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown
Los Angeles, CA18 days ago
‘She Looks Out Of It’: Fans Express Concern Over Wendy Williams’ Appearance at NYFW
New York City, NY5 days ago
Why was Beyoncé late for the Grammys and miss her first award?
Los Angeles, CA16 days ago
Where is Playboy's First Black Covergirl Now?
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
West Hollywood, CA27 days ago
Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty
New York City, NY10 days ago
Don Lemon Sports ‘Give a Damn’ Sandals & Swim Trunks With Fiancé Tim Malone on Miami Vacation
Miami, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy