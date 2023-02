bloomingtonian.com

Press release: New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Bloomington, Feb. 15 By Jeremy Hogan, 9 days ago

By Jeremy Hogan, 9 days ago

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Bloomington, Feb. 15. Fast-casual eatery to offer grand ...