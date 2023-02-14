NFL fans are convinced new Colts coach Shane Steichen looks exactly like Dax Shepard

The Indianapolis Colts hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach has some folks doing double takes.

Steichen is best-known in the football world for his commendable work with the Eagles, but he’s about to take on a whole new moniker.

He is now the NFL head coach everyone thinks looks like actor Dax Shepard.

The Parenthood star and Armchair Expert co-host started trending on Twitter Tuesday morning after the Colts tweeted an image of Steichen that, well, looked exactly like Dax Shepard.

Really. Like it really looked like the Colts hired Dax Shepard.

Like, the Colts got their guy, but are they sure they got the guy they think they did?

Did Dax Shepard just get hired out of nowhere to hire an NFL team? Is Shane Steichen Dax Shepard’s twin or clone? Is this an Us/tethered situation? Is this all just one big coincidence/doppelgänger situation (yes)?

Well, as you can imagine, the internet got all worked up over the Steichen/Shepard look-alike situation.