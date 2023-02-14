Photos: Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club through the years

Tiger Woods and Riviera Country Club have plenty of shared history.

Woods made his first PGA Tour start at the club back in 1992 at the then Los Angeles Open at just 16-years-old. Beginning in 2017, Woods has hosted the event in concert with TGR Foundation becoming the benefiting charity.

Fast forward to 2023 and Woods is scheduled to make his return to non-major golf at…you guessed it, Riviera.

The Genesis Invitational is a designated event this season, and 23 of the top 25 players in the world will be participating, but all eyes will be on Tiger and especially his leg.

In 13 starts at Riviera, Woods is surprisingly winless. Who’s to say he won’t change that this week?

For more on the history between Woods and Riviera, check out Adam Woodard’s breakdown.

