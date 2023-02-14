Open in App
Alabama State
Report: Chargers hiring Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach

By Gavino Borquez,

8 days ago
The Chargers are hiring Doug Nussmeier to be the team’s quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Nussmeier reunites with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, as the two were previously on the Cowboys coaching staff in the same roles.

Nussmeier had been the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach since 2020 after serving as the team’s tight ends coach for two seasons.

In Nussmeier three years overseeing Dallas’ quarterbacks, Dak Prescott set a team record in touchdown passes (37) and had five starters, including Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in 2022.

Nussmeier has an extensive history of coaching at the college level. He was Florida’s offensive coordinator for three seasons before joining the Cowboys in 2018. Before that, he had offensive coordinator jobs at Michigan, Alabama, Washington State and Fresno State.

Nussmeier’s only other NFL coaching experience came in 2006 and 2007 when he was the quarterbacks coach of the Rams.

