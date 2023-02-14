Open in App
Littleton, CO
OutThere Colorado

COLD CASE: High school sweethearts murdered at Colorado restaurant on Valentine's Day

By Tamera Twitty,

8 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office 

Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still working identify the person or persons responsible for the murders of 15-year-old Nicholas Kunselman and 16-year-old Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, a pair of high school sweethearts that were murdered in Littleton on Valentine's Day 23 years ago.

According to a news release, deputies were deployed to a Subway restaurant, located a few blocks south of Columbine High School, at around 12:47 AM on February 14, 2000.

An employee had reportedly driven past the restaurant and noticed that the lights had been left on. Upon entering the shop, the employee discovered the teens' bodies behind the counter.

"After further investigation, it was determined that Stephanie and Nick had been shot by an unknown intruder or intruders. Nick was an employee of Subway and Stephanie was at the restaurant waiting for him to get off work," the release said.

The assailant(s) have never been identified.

In 2021, Metro DenverCrime Stoppers increased the reward in this case to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest anyone responsible for these deaths.

“With this significantly increased reward, people who haven’t come forward with their information will be much more likely to do so now. We are continuing our diligent work to bring justice to Nicholas and Stephanie” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader in another release.

Anyone with any information about this tragic case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

“Horrific crimes like this one have an enormous impact on our community and touch the lives of everyone," said Michael Mills, the Board President of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

"We are hopeful that the increase will result in tips that will lead investigators to the person or persons responsible for this crime and hopefully start the closure process for the family and friends of Nicholas and Stephanie, as well as the community. On behalf of our all-volunteer Board of Directors and privately and anonymously funded donors, we will continue to work with the community and our law enforcement partners until this case is solved.”

