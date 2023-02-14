Open in App
Laying a trap for a mansplaining salesman

8 days ago
‘If the salesman were to ask my wife if she liked the colour, she was to ask: “Has it got full synchromesh on all forward gears?”’

Re mansplaining (3 February), I am reminded of when my wife and I went to test-drive a new car. We’d discussed the tendency of salesmen to speak condescendingly to women and laid a trap. If the salesman were to ask my wife if she liked the colour, she was to ask: “Has it got full synchromesh on all forward gears?” Off we drove, and, as if reading a script, he asked the question and received the riposte. He confessed he’d been caught out and we laughed. My wife bought the car. Well, it was blue.

