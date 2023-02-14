Meet a Special Someone for Cuffing Season on Successful Dating App eHarmony

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a single adult, Valentine's Day is yet another reminder that I still haven’t found that special someone . To quote Charlotte York from Sex and City , “I’ve been dating since I was fifteen. I’m exhausted! Where is he?”

According to a 2019 Stanford study , modern couples are more likely to meet online than in person. The term “dating app” is often deceiving — many active users on hookup apps are merely flirting for a fling. Meanwhile, we’re over here searching for a meaningful connection! But one dating platform has been around for over 20 years, proving its legitimacy as a link of love: eHarmony .

Out of all of the dating apps in existence, eHarmony has the highest success rate . Fox reports that over two million users have gotten matches on the online platform. In fact, someone finds love on the site every 14 minutes! That could be you. “The best free dating site for serious relationships is eHarmony,” Fox says. “The site exclusively caters to people looking for relationships that may lead to marriages.”

Keep scrolling to find out why you should join the no. 1 trusted dating app, eHarmony !

If you’re allergic to apps, think of eHarmony as harkening back to an old-fashioned form of dating. After all, the site was formed long before the creation of apps! If you’re looking for a serious relationship based on commitment and compatibility , then eHarmony may just be your perfect match.

Registration is completely free! Once you’ve joined, then you can sign up for memberships that unlock unlimited communication and matching benefits. Unlike other apps that lead to endless swiping with little pay-off, eHarmony provides top-notch customer service and support . There’s even a compatibility matchmaker who will help you find your type! This customized experience caters to your interests and objectives. You can also choose to video date within the site to establish a virtual connection before meeting in person.

Cuffing season is in full swing! Wouldn’t it be nice to have someone to cuddle with on a chilly night? You don't need another person to complete you (cue "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus ) but you also deserve to have all your romantic dreams come true. Maybe the love of your life is already on eHarmony waiting for you! Sign up today to find out.

