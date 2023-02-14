Change location
See more from this location?
Lexington, KY
uky.edu
Partnership will increase funding awareness and support access for Kentucky brownfields
By Sarah Frank Bowker,9 days ago
By Sarah Frank Bowker,9 days ago
Many Kentucky communities, especially in rural areas, have abandoned or underused properties because contamination could hamper their expansion, reuse or redevelopment. The U.S. Environmental Protection...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0