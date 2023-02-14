Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
uky.edu

Partnership will increase funding awareness and support access for Kentucky brownfields

By Sarah Frank Bowker,

9 days ago
Many Kentucky communities, especially in rural areas, have abandoned or underused properties because contamination could hamper their expansion, reuse or redevelopment. The U.S. Environmental Protection...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Donations for Citations is back Feb. 27
Lexington, KY1 day ago
President Eli Capilouto: Ideas matter
Lexington, KY2 days ago
UKPD encourages community to update UK Alert settings ahead of tornado drill
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UKIC releases Global Engagement Academy offerings for spring 2023
Lexington, KY2 days ago
'What's Your Y' series features UK faculty member on BBN Tonight
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Frank X Walker celebrates ‘Affrilachia’ in new children's book published by UPK
Lexington, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy