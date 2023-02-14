Crime roundup: Shooting injures one at Pitt County convenience store

Reports show a man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store northwest of Greenville on Saturday.

An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place about 7:45 p.m. at New York Grocery, 2596 Old River Road, which is off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and north of the Tar River.

A narrative contained in the report said deputies responded to the shooting to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

The incident report said the shooting is gang-related. It is unclear how.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

A white Toyota Sequoia valued at $10,000 was listed as damaged during the shooting.

The case is listed as active.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2800 block Cedric Drive, Farmville, 6:22 a.m. Feb. 11: burglary reported at residence; case active.

2000 block Jackson Avenue, midnight Feb. 3- 1:55 p.m. Feb. 11: electronics valued at $550, $300 in cash stolen from residence; case active.3134 N.C. 121, Farmville, 7-7:22 p.m. Feb. 12: extortion reported at Hustle Mart; case active.100 block Health Drive, Greenville, 8:55-9 p.m. Feb. 12: black Ford Fusion valued at $15,000 stolen; case active.

Assaults

1701 West Wind Drive, Greenville, 11:37 p.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted at residence. Damage to screen door valued at $100; case cleared.1700 block Belvoir Highway, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12: woman assaulted by acquaintance wielding a cutting instrument; case closed by arrest.700 block Black Jack-Grimesland Road, 6 p.m. Feb. 12: woman threatened with gun by spouse; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:50 p.m. Feb. 10: shoes valued at $60 stolen from Belk; case inactive.

2900 block Tammie Trail, 5:23 p.m. Feb. 10: attempted break in at residence; case active.519 Cotanche St., 1:30-2:30 a.m. Feb. 13: purse valued at $500 containing $250 cash, cellphone valued at $700 stolen at Club 519; case inactive.