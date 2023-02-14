Woolly Wardrobe! Brad Pitt Rocks Fuzzy Monochromatic Outfit While Filming ‘Wolves’

Fuzzy fit! Brad Pitt looked extra stylish while out and about in New York City.

While filming his upcoming movie Wolves on Monday, February 13, the Bullet Train star, 59, rocked a cream-colored outfit. The getup included a fluffy ivory sweater that featured distressed details and a loose silhouette. He paired the piece with two-toned sherpa pants that included funky knee patches and red stripes at the sides. He complemented the ensemble with a red embroidered bag and a textured bucket hat — which is trending among celebrities including Kylie Jenner , Dua Lipa and more.

The Oklahoma native also donned a cool pair of black sunglasses, a chain necklace and tan pair of shoes with the furry outfit. Lastly, he kept his facial hair manicured in a goatee.

The soon-to-be released flick also stars George Clooney , Amy Ryan , Austin Abrams and more. Production began last month in various neighborhoods of New York City. Although there is no official premiere date, the film is set to be released on Apple TV+.

While the Fight Club actor knows how to look fashionable in the streets, he never fails to turn heads on the red carpet as well. At the Bullet Train premiere in August 2022, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor sported a vibrant outfit designed by Haans Nicholas Mott. He looked extra handsome in a lime green jacket and matching pants with a teal sweater underneath. To add even more color to the number, the Blonde star wore Adidas x Gucci sneakers that featured a mustard color with maroon stripes.

At another Bullet Train premiere in July 2022, Pitt stunted another standout garb — a brown skirt — also designed by Haans Nicholas Mott. The linen piece showed off his leg tattoos and he teamed it up with a matching jacket and relaxed salmon colored shirt underneath. When asked why he decided to wear a skirt to the premiere, Ad Astra star told Variety Magazine , “I don’t know!" We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up."

Pitt can easily dazzle Us in any bold fashion choice he wears. His versatile wardrobe also includes elegant suits. Most recently, at the Babylon premiere in January, the movie star turned heads in a navy suit with a black button down underneath. He donned suede shoes and a short haircut to make the getup even more sophisticated.

Keep scrolling to see Pitt's fuzzy outfit: