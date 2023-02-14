Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Seemingly Confirm Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber’s Split

Bravo (3)

Trouble in paradise? Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard seemingly confirmed that their Summer House costar Danielle Olivera went through an offscreen split.

"Danielle's been in a relationship with Robert [Sieber] — I don't know if it's still currently going or not. As far as we know, they are not together is what we are told," Radke, 38, revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, February 10. "But Danielle was in a serious relationship, and she traveled around and there was no animosity about her going away."

The Bravo star's fiancée, 36, noted that she heard similar rumors about Olivera's dating life.

"She did congratulate us — or at least me — privately [on our engagement]. I think a lot about our engagement and Danielle — we are all going to see it [during season 7]," Hubbard explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen on Monday, February 13. "We are still working it out. As far as mending our friendship, the challenge is that we haven't really seen each other. From what I have heard, she's working through some things in her personal life and we are planning a wedding so I think right now we are on different paths."

The app developer, 34, introduced Summer House viewers to Sieber, 33, during season 5 of the hit reality series. After two years of dating, Olivera sparked split speculation when eagle-eyed fans noticed the professional chef missing from her social media posts since October 2022.

One month prior, the New York native opened up about how she wasn't in a rush to take her relationship to the next level.

"I am way too focused on my career and so is Robert. It's great for everyone, but I'm kind of loving where we're at right now and I don't want to put pressure on anything," she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022 about a future engagement. "I don't want any expectations. I just think that I would love to just travel more. Maybe look at homes. That's kind of where my head's at. I don't need a ring on it at this point."

Olivera also discussed where she stood with Hubbard amid rumors of a feud. During the interview, the TV personality weighed in on her decision not to congratulate Radke and the publicist publicly on their engagement.

"Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. I'm juggling so many things. I am obviously very, very happy for them," she shared with Us . "I did not see it coming. But who could not love love?"

For Olivera, Radke and Hubbard's major milestone was unexpected after they already took a big step by moving in together. "Looking back, it is surprising in that sense. They just moved into a gorgeous apartment together, so I thought they might just do that for a little bit," she added. "But everyone is on a different timeframe and it is what it is."

Later that year, Olivera and the Winter House star confirmed they were on the outs after filming season 7 of Summer House . “I'll just use the word unfortunate," the entrepreneur said in response to a question at BravoCon in October 2022 about her dynamic with her coworker.

Hubbard, for her part, recently said she was curious to watch what caused the rift . "I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent my entire summer just very confused. I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would've ended up," she told Us on Thursday, February 9.

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.