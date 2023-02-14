One Killed In Baltimore Shooting Overnight

One man has died after a shooting in Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street for a Shot Spotter alert, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Once on the scene, police discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.