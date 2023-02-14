Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

One Killed In Baltimore Shooting Overnight

By Annie DeVoe,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVJMp_0knAPyY700

One man has died after a shooting in Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street for a Shot Spotter alert, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Once on the scene, police discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Unidentified Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore Remains In Critical Condition: Police
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Baltimore Attempted Robbery Ends In Shooting, Police Say
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
31-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal Towson shooting leaves teenager dead
Towson, MD1 day ago
Victim Stabbed Near Laurel 7-Eleven In Critical Condition, New Info On Suspect Released: Police
Laurel, MD14 hours ago
Unidentified Female Shot Multiple Times Killed In Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Man charged with attempted 1st degree murder in connection to domestic-related shooting
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Man With 'Shotgun' Carjacks Victim At Odenton Dumpster On (Not So) Peaceful Way: Police
Odenton, MD18 hours ago
District Heights Teens Waiting For Extradition After Crashing Stolen Camry In DC: Police
Oxon Hill, MD17 hours ago
Police ID Victim Of Baltimore Police Shooting, Suspect At Large
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Police investigating 'suspicious death' after male found dead
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Household Member Named Person-Of-Interest In Shooting That Left Man Critically Injured: Police
Brooklyn Park, MD10 hours ago
MD Man With Large Amount Of 'Molly' Also Had Outstanding Warrant For Assault, Police Say
Gaithersburg, MD14 hours ago
Hammer-Wielding Robber Storms Chesco Pizza Joint, Cops Say
New London Township, PA13 hours ago
Teenage boy shot multiple times in Southeast DC
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police investigating weekend shooting in Severn
Severn, MD2 days ago
'Everyone loved him:' Family mourns man who was shot, killed in Riverdale; $25K reward in case
Riverdale Park, MD1 day ago
Bicyclist Struck, Killed Along Busy Baltimore County Road, Police Say
Pikesville, MD1 day ago
Woman killed in early morning crash in Bowie
Bowie, MD2 days ago
Police Investigating Residential Shooting In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)
Brooklyn Park, MD14 hours ago
Baltimore Co. police detective shot during encounter with suspect in manhunt released from Shock Trauma
Cockeysville, MD3 days ago
A guilty plea to manslaughter for the vehicular accident that killed a Glen Burnie Pastor
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Man In Hotel, Grandmother, Killed In Separate Carroll County Fires Hours Apart, Officials Say
Taneytown, MD1 day ago
Police ID Maryland Teen Fatally Shot On Metro Bus In Montgomery County
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Here's The Latest From The Fatal Bel Air Blaze From The Maryland Fire Marshal
Bel Air, MD2 days ago
Baltimore City high school student dies in shooting near Towson Circle
Baltimore, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy