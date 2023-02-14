Change location
Alex Murdaugh's attorneys consider putting him on the stand in double murder trial, source says, as state nears end of its case
By Dakin AndoneRandi KayeAlta Spells,8 days ago
With prosecutors nearing the end of their case, attorneys for Alex Murdaugh are strongly considering putting the disgraced former South Carolina attorney on the stand...
