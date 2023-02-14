Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
CNN

Alex Murdaugh's attorneys consider putting him on the stand in double murder trial, source says, as state nears end of its case

By Dakin AndoneRandi KayeAlta Spells,

8 days ago
With prosecutors nearing the end of their case, attorneys for Alex Murdaugh are strongly considering putting the disgraced former South Carolina attorney on the stand...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Alex Murdaugh cries as trial hears how Paul’s brain was blown from skull and bullets tore through Maggie
Islandton, SC8 days ago
Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'
Walterboro, SC23 days ago
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Islandton, SC28 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
Islandton, SC17 days ago
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Maggie Murdaugh's phone bears witness to her final moments
Walterboro, SC22 days ago
Alex Murdaugh Jury Shown GRUESOME New Crime Scene Photos Showing Aftermath Of The Bloody Attack On His Wife & Son
Islandton, SC23 days ago
“I Was In A Bad, Bad, Bad Place”: Alex Murdaugh Revealed Why He Asked Someone To Kill Him
Walterboro, SC6 days ago
The 10 Biggest Bombshells From The Alex Murdaugh Trial So Far
Walterboro, SC8 days ago
Federal Prosecutors File Midnight Motion to Keep R. Kelly in Prison ‘For the Rest of His Life’
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
Walterboro, SC21 days ago
Buster Murdaugh Takes the Stand — Where Was He During the Double Murders?
Islandton, SC1 day ago
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
Manhattan, NY23 days ago
Sources: Bryan Kohberger remains confident he’ll be ‘exonerated’
Moscow, ID5 days ago
Brian Laundrie’s Mother Roberta Offered to ‘Help Bury the Body’ in a Letter, Gabby Petito’s Family Lawyer Says
Moab, UT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy