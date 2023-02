NOLA.com

Ponchatoula's 65-year-old alligator to retire from public view after complaints to LDWF By LARA NICHOLSON, 10 days ago

By LARA NICHOLSON, 10 days ago

Rarely does a 65-year-old’s retirement outrage an entire town. But then again, most 65-year-old retirees aren’t the town's beloved alligator. Her name is Hardhide. The ...