Police identify two Michigan State University students killed during mass shooting

Two Michigan State University students killed during a mass shooting at the East Lansing campus on Monday night have been identified.

Michigan State University Police said in a statement Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, were among the three students shot dead.

The name of the third victim was not being released at the request of their family, police said.

Five other victims remain in hospital in critical condition, the statement added.

“We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling,” deputy chief of police and public safety Chris Rozman said.

Clawson Public Schools superintendent Billy Shellenbarger paid tribute to Verner, who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, in an email to parents on Tuesday.

“Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life,” Mr Shellenbarger wrote about the forensic sciences student.

“Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community.

“If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to CPS families.”

Fraser, 20, was a sophomore business student and chapter president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

In a tribute posted to Facebook , the group said: “Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus.

“Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss.”

While police have not yet named the third victim, family members confirmed to WXYZ that she was 19 year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson.

Reality TV star Chandra Davis said in an Instagram post early on Tuesday morning that Ms Anderson was her niece and was unaccounted for.

“She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Ms Davis, who goes by Deelishis, wrote.

Police were called to the MSU campus at about 8.18pm on Monday after a gunman with no ties to the university opened fire at an academic study hall.

Police said Anthony McRae, 43, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being cornered by officers.

The university said classes had been cancelled for two days, and would resume on Thursday.

Additional counselling services have been provided for grieving students.