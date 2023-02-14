Wolves hold strong for sixth consecutive win

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — Utilizing a 7-0 run down the stretch of Saturday afternoon’s game against Mars Hill (8-16, 3-11 South Atlantic Conference), Newberry (16-8, 9-5 SAC) put away the Lions for their sixth win in a row.

With the scoreboard reading 60-58 Wolves, and with 3:30 on the clock, Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) bookended the 7-0 Newberry run with a free throw and a fastbreak slam after forcing a Mars Hill turnover to put the Wolves up 67-58, and for good. QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) had back-to-back lay-ins for the other four Newberry points during the pivotal run.

Another key stretch for Newberry was a 10-2 surge over a six-minute period that began around the 15-minute mark of the second half. The score knotted at 40, four points from Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.), a 3-pointer from Byrd, and free throws from Drake Downs (Simpsonville) and McCollum finally gave the Wolves some breathing room at 50-42 – the largest lead for either team to that point in the game.

Though the Lions chipped away at the Wolves’ lead and cut it to two points, Newberry ultimately prevailed in the end.

The first half was a seesaw affair that featured five ties, and neither team built more than a four-point cushion. McCollum’s 13 first-half points helped keep the Wolves in the game, as well as TJ Brown’s (Columbia) seven and Byrd’s six; Mars Hill held a 34-32 lead after one half of play.

McCollum led the Wolves with his team-best ninth double-double of the year – and fourth in the last five games – scoring 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting while snaring 11 rebounds. Also reaching double-figures were Byrd, Brown and Stremlow; Byrd had 12 points while the latter two had 11.

The Wolves outrebounded the Lions 41-32, including a 19-10 edge on the offensive glass. Consequently, Newberry dominated in the second chance points category, 29-12, and also dominated down low, scoring 46 points in the paint compared to just 22 for Mars Hill. The stingy Wolves’ defense created 20 Lions turnovers on the afternoon, and the Newberry bench doubled the production of their counterparts, 20-10.