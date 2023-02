MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Still UFC’s No. 1 Pound-For-Pound Fighter Despite Losing to Islam Makhachev By John Tan, 8 days ago

Alexander Volkanovski remains the UFC’s pound-for-pound king in the updated official UFC rankings despite losing to Islam Makhachev. Makhachev’s coach is confident the UFC will ...