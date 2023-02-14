Four teachers to retire and then be rehired

NORWALK — A number of personnel decisions were on the agenda for Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board of education meeting:

Public notice

Mary Beth Dennison, Wesley Douglas, Kim Majoy and Janet Peterson are requesting to retire as of May 31, and the board intends to rehire them for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be a special board meeting in August 2023, regarding the retire-rehires per ORC 3307.353.

TREASURER'S REPORTS

FMLA — Anna Brown, estimated dates March 18, 2023 through May 9, 2023

High Schools That Work (HSTW) $300 stipend split between co-coordinators Sandi Stewart and Will Kish in fy23 paid from the 461 HSTW grant

Donations

Schlink grants of $2,450 to the NHS Book Club and $14,000 to the NHS Robotics Team

VFW Post 2743 of $2,200 for the purchase of leadership materials by Tony Legando for fourth graders

Anonymous donation of $65,000.00

PERSONNEL

Items for Approval

Resignations

Mary Beth Dennison, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"

Wesley Douglas, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"

Kim Majoy, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"

Janet Peterson, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"

Employment of Hannah Sutton, educational aide — special needs, 120-day probationary contract, step 3, effective 1/19/2023

Employment of Alane Toth, cook helper, 120-day probationary contract, step 0, effective 2/6/2023

Employment — Supplemental Contracts

Norwalk Middle School

Track

Samantha Roberts, Coach, code 10, step 0

Employment — Special Contracts

Norwalk Middle School

Track

Dave Daniels, Coach, code 10, step 1

Beth Lesch, Coach, code 10, step 1

Joseph Sutton, Coach, code 10, step 0

Employment — Substitutes

Alyssa Faley, certified, effective 1/19/2023

Kayleen Lee, classified, effective 1/19/2023

Mary Palmer-Bennett, classified, effective 1/13/2023

Marla Peaslee, certified, effective 2/6/2023

Donna Pittenger, classified, effective 1/26/2023

Ken Smith, classified, effective 1/13/2023

Volunteers

Patricia Reda — Classroom

Ken Smith — Bus Driver