Four teachers to retire and then be rehired
By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com,8 days ago
NORWALK — A number of personnel decisions were on the agenda for Tuesday night's Norwalk City Schools board of education meeting:
Public notice
Mary Beth Dennison, Wesley Douglas, Kim Majoy and Janet Peterson are requesting to retire as of May 31, and the board intends to rehire them for the 2023-2024 school year. There will be a special board meeting in August 2023, regarding the retire-rehires per ORC 3307.353.
TREASURER'S REPORTS
FMLA — Anna Brown, estimated dates March 18, 2023 through May 9, 2023
High Schools That Work (HSTW) $300 stipend split between co-coordinators Sandi Stewart and Will Kish in fy23 paid from the 461 HSTW grant
Donations
Schlink grants of $2,450 to the NHS Book Club and $14,000 to the NHS Robotics Team
VFW Post 2743 of $2,200 for the purchase of leadership materials by Tony Legando for fourth graders
Anonymous donation of $65,000.00
PERSONNEL
Items for Approval
Resignations
Mary Beth Dennison, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"
Wesley Douglas, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"
Kim Majoy, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"
Janet Peterson, teacher, for the purpose of retirement, effective May 31, 2023, with the intent to employ in the same position for the 2023-2024 school year, under Part III, Section Q "Employment of Retired Teachers"
Employment of Hannah Sutton, educational aide — special needs, 120-day probationary contract, step 3, effective 1/19/2023
Employment of Alane Toth, cook helper, 120-day probationary contract, step 0, effective 2/6/2023
Employment — Supplemental Contracts
Norwalk Middle School
Track
Samantha Roberts, Coach, code 10, step 0
Employment — Special Contracts
Norwalk Middle School
Track
Dave Daniels, Coach, code 10, step 1
Beth Lesch, Coach, code 10, step 1
Joseph Sutton, Coach, code 10, step 0
Employment — Substitutes
Alyssa Faley, certified, effective 1/19/2023
Kayleen Lee, classified, effective 1/19/2023
Mary Palmer-Bennett, classified, effective 1/13/2023
Marla Peaslee, certified, effective 2/6/2023
Donna Pittenger, classified, effective 1/26/2023
Ken Smith, classified, effective 1/13/2023
Volunteers
Patricia Reda — Classroom
Ken Smith — Bus Driver
