This $2.3 million, ultra-luxury custom SC lake home has a sun-lit art studio. Take a look

If you’re in the market for a multi-million-dollar ultra-luxury home on Lake Murray, unfortunately one just slipped your grasp.

The home at 156 Birdsong Trail on Lake Murray in Chapin recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Yip Premier Real Estate of Columbia, which brokered the deal.

A unique feature about the property is it has its own standalone art studio, complete with large windows and multiple skylights to let in plenty of sun. But that’s just the beginning of what this luxury mansion has to offer.

The interior of an art studio at a luxury home by Lake Murray. screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

Custom-built in 2008, the building is a three-story, 8,600 square-foot waterfront home that has 200 feet of shoreline on a 1-acre lot.

“We had strong interest in this property from buyers from around the country,” Yip, president and CEO of Yip Premier Real Estate, said in a Monday press release. “Lake Murray continues to be a draw for many, and this one-of-kind estate offers what many ultra luxury buyers seek – custom quality construction and design, privacy, and expansive space,” she said.

The main living room of a $2.3 million home recently sold near Lake Murray screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The home features seven bedrooms, nine baths and shares a private channel to the lake for kayaking or paddle boarding. The property also has a boat lift and dock.

The kitchen of a recently sold, $2.3 million home by Lake Murray. screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The house also has an in-ground pool, gazebo, spa, outdoor fireplace, multiple porches, dual recreational rooms and a cinema room.

The master suite comes with a private balcony that overlooks the lake. Also, the entire home is equipped with a home automation system.

The master bedroom screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The main living room features raised ceilings lined with poplar. And the bi-level, wraparound verandas and expansive outdoor living spaces add to the home’s attraction as a place to host large events and guests.