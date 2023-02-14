Open in App
Chapin, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The State

This $2.3 million, ultra-luxury custom SC lake home has a sun-lit art studio. Take a look

By Patrick McCreless,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtRIy_0kn9Z3Pr00

If you’re in the market for a multi-million-dollar ultra-luxury home on Lake Murray, unfortunately one just slipped your grasp.

The home at 156 Birdsong Trail on Lake Murray in Chapin recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Yip Premier Real Estate of Columbia, which brokered the deal.

A unique feature about the property is it has its own standalone art studio, complete with large windows and multiple skylights to let in plenty of sun. But that’s just the beginning of what this luxury mansion has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REMln_0kn9Z3Pr00
The interior of an art studio at a luxury home by Lake Murray. screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

Custom-built in 2008, the building is a three-story, 8,600 square-foot waterfront home that has 200 feet of shoreline on a 1-acre lot.

“We had strong interest in this property from buyers from around the country,” Yip, president and CEO of Yip Premier Real Estate, said in a Monday press release. “Lake Murray continues to be a draw for many, and this one-of-kind estate offers what many ultra luxury buyers seek – custom quality construction and design, privacy, and expansive space,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvCa1_0kn9Z3Pr00
The main living room of a $2.3 million home recently sold near Lake Murray screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The home features seven bedrooms, nine baths and shares a private channel to the lake for kayaking or paddle boarding. The property also has a boat lift and dock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9UWh_0kn9Z3Pr00
The kitchen of a recently sold, $2.3 million home by Lake Murray. screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The house also has an in-ground pool, gazebo, spa, outdoor fireplace, multiple porches, dual recreational rooms and a cinema room.

The master suite comes with a private balcony that overlooks the lake. Also, the entire home is equipped with a home automation system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biKCV_0kn9Z3Pr00
The master bedroom screenshot/Courtesy of Yip Premier Real Estate

The main living room features raised ceilings lined with poplar. And the bi-level, wraparound verandas and expansive outdoor living spaces add to the home’s attraction as a place to host large events and guests.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, SC newsLocal Columbia, SC
Growing Asian, Latin restaurant eyes Forest Acres as it continues a Midlands expansion trend
Forest Acres, SC22 hours ago
With Busted Plug moving, what are other iconic Columbia oddities? Share them with us
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Busted Plug on the move: See Columbia’s iconic 40-foot fire hydrant being carried away
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia’s derelict Grand Motel on Two Notch Road to become new workforce, family housing
Columbia, SC14 hours ago
A pair of restaurants on Columbia’s Main Street are moving. Here’s where and when
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Work to improve fraught stretch of Columbia’s Main Street finally begins. Here’s how it will transform
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
300-unit apartment development seeks zoning exception in growing part of Columbia
Columbia, SC3 days ago
TakoSushi will open a restaurant in this bustling corridor of Lexington
Lexington, SC1 day ago
A Midlands Tuesday Morning store will close its doors for good. Here’s what we know
Columbia, SC2 days ago
After filling his tank SC man used extra cash on lottery game. Now he can buy lots of gas
Orangeburg, SC18 hours ago
Columbia airport adds new direct flight to Chicago. Here’s when you’ll be able to take off
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Check your numbers. $200,000 SC Lottery ticket sold in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC3 days ago
Hip hop megastar bringing 2023 tour to Columbia
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Comedy legends scheduled to return to Columbia for performance
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Popular discount retailer announces closure of 6 South Carolina stores with clearance sales on all items
Charleston, SC7 days ago
Man shot several times outside hotel in Harbison area, Lexington County deputies say
Columbia, SC2 days ago
South Carolina man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
Graniteville, SC2 days ago
There was a small earthquake in the Columbia area Friday. Here’s where.
Columbia, SC5 days ago
South Carolina woman attempted to have 6 pounds of cocaine delivered to her home
Kershaw, SC3 days ago
Four more Midlands teams earn spots in SC basketball state semifinals
Lexington, SC1 day ago
Shane Beamer has South Carolina standing tall following his second season in Columbia
Columbia, SC20 hours ago
Nephron Pharmaceuticals furloughs SC workers after recent troubles
Cayce, SC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy