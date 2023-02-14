Disney Dad Debunks Terrible TikTok Travel Advice

Travel can be a major expense, and thrifty travelers often try to come up with tips and hacks to trim down their expenditures. Some of these budget hacks are true strokes of genius and can genuinely save you tons of money. But always do your research… some hacks really don't hold up under scrutiny.

Disney Dad Jimmy, aka @ournextgreatadventure_ on TikTok, sees a lot of travel hacks online, both good and bad. However, he finally saw one that was so egregiously stupid and risky, he took to TikTok to debunk it.

Props to Jimmy for calling out this sketchy hack- this one could genuinely get a lot of people in trouble! This is why it's vital to do your due diligence and double check any tips you hear about online. Sometimes people make outrageous claims for engagement alone, and other creators may think they have a great idea but haven't bothered to research it to see if it works. Or, as Jimmy more bluntly puts it in his description, "If a travel-saving tip sounds sketch or stupid as f***, it probably is."

A few people still swore by the sketchy hack, though. "Skiplagged is a great resource that lays out the precautionary measures," rebutted @samwhiteout. But Jimmy still wasn't buying it: "I wouldn't say that Skiplagged lays out the risks of doing this, and their T&C basically says "sucks to suck" if you get in trouble or if something goes wrong."

Barring a few folks who stubbornly stuck to this risky hack, most people were in agreement with Jimmy on this one. "The fact that the tip is YEARS old and has long been debunked as a quick way to get banned from an airline, yet it’s still floating around. Smh," bemoaned @listen.kristen. "Yup. It’s legal but very frowned upon. And if the airline bans you - you lose all your points, perks, etc.," added @ucsbcollegeofengineering.

So to recap- you definitely should not intentionally miss the second leg of your flight in an effort to get a cheaper direct flight, unless you want to risk being banned from that airline. And with any and all travel tips, if something sounds suspect, always, always, always double check with your own research!

