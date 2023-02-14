Circleville Home A Total Loss Following Fire

CIRCLEVILLE — One family has lost their home following a fire Tuesday morning on Logan Street in Circleville.

The fire started around 10 a.m. on the 200 block of Logan Street. There were people in the home at the time of the fire but all managed to escape.

Circleville Fire Department Chief Brian Thompson said they have called in the state fire marshal’s office to investigate the fire, who as of noon on Tuesday had not yet arrived.

“We had heavy fire conditions and when we got on scene the roof had already collapsed,” Thompson said. “When we get inside and the marshal gets here to the investigation but preliminary there were some heat lamps on the porch that the homeowner used to keep strays warm. We’re waiting to see what we find once we get inside and learn more.”

Each home on either side of the main structure that caught fire received damage and were evacuated as a precaution.

“We checked the interior of both houses and didn’t seem to be any interior damage and mostly just superficial to the siding,” Thompson said. “We went in and checked to make sure there was no carbon monoxide inside.”

Thompson said it was a big fire that was hot.

“It extended out very quickly but we got it knocked down and away from adjacent structures,” Thompson said. “Once we knew everyone was out we pulled [firefighters] out because of the conditions inside and went defensive until we got a better handle on it. Once we got a master stream into the top part of the house it was a lot easier to manage.”

There were reports of multiple cats that frequented the home, two of which were rescued by first responders. No first responders were injured while on scene of the fire.

“We were able to rescue two cats and there are supposedly more cats into the basement but we haven’t found them yet,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he reached out to the water department to make sure the water was shut off to the home because pipes bust.

“We got all the utilities departments here and got it handled,” he said. “We had plenty of hands, plenty of water and everything worked out for the fireground. We were able to contain the fire to this one structure.”

Thompson said the reason for the large response was both to have rescue crews in case something happened while firefighters were inside.

“We’re thankful for our mutual aid partners that are always here to help us out,” Thompson said. “My big thing is when we have people going interior, and people ask us about why we have so many, we do that because we have an extra job to do and we have a rapid entry team if someone were to be injured.”

Circleville Fire and Police Departments, Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Clearcreek Township Fire and EMS, Scioto Township Fire Department, BOX65, Red Cross and the State Fire Marshal were all called to the scene.

Both Logan Street and Pickaway Street at the Logan Street intersection were closed while crews worked the scene.