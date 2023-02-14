Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Somber A.J. Brown reacts to Eagles' Super Bowl 57 loss to Chiefs

By Mike Moraitis,

8 days ago
Former Tennessee Titans and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown fell just short of a ring in Super Bowl 57, as his team narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 38-35.

Brown himself had an impressive game, reeling in six catches for 96 yards and a score, which came from 45 yards out in the second quarter. However, Brown was mostly quiet in the second half as KC mounted a comeback.

While cleaning out his locker on Tuesday, an understandably somber Brown reacted to his team’s loss.

“This is tough right now,” Brown said, according to the Philly Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. “I’ll figure out a way to shake back from this and go to work. It’s so tough to even look into the future right now. It’s so tough because when you get to the dance you want it to end only one way. We did some really good things.”

Brown also revealed he had a bad feeling about the Eagles’ hopes of winning the game when head coach Nick Sirianni made the controversial decision to go for a field goal on a fourth-and-6 from Kansas City’s 15-yard line with under two minutes left in the third quarter.

Despite a disappointing ending, Brown had a phenomenal season in his first year in Philly, finishing with a franchise-record 1,496 receiving yards, along with 11 scores, tying his personal best.

Brown wasn’t the only former Titan to fall short, as punter Brett Kern was also on the Eagles, although he was inactive for the contest.

