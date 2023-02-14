NHL-Capitals' Ovechkin out for 'foreseeable future' due to family matter

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will take time away from the team because of a family matter and the health of a loved one, the National Hockey League (NHL) club said on Tuesday.

The Capitals gave no timetable for when the 37-year-old Russian forward, who leads Washington in goals and points this season, would return.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters during the team's morning skate media availability that he did not expect Ovechkin to return in the "foreseeable future".

"Listen, it's tough sometimes," Laviolette told reporters. "Life's tough. And when it comes to family and parents that's what matters. He's going to go deal with some things right now and we support him."

Laviolette did not disclose whether Ovechkin, a 13-times NHL All-Star who led Washington to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018, had plans to return to Russia where his parents and other family members live.

"I think we are keeping everything internal with regards to what's going on," said Laviolette. "It's a personal matter. But he was here this morning."

The Capitals are fourth in the Metropolitan division and occupy the first wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Washington host the Carolina Hurricanes later on Tuesday and Florida Panthers on Thursday before an outdoor road match-up at Carolina on Saturday as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

"Sending positive thoughts on behalf of the organization," the Hurricanes wrote on Twitter. "There is nothing more important than those we love. We are wishing the best for Alex and his family."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.