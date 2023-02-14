Open in App
Berkeley Heights, NJ
TAPinto.net

Interact Club Sends Love to Veterans

By Staci Toporek,

8 days ago

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - On Friday, February 3rd, members of Governor Livingston High School’s Interact Club sent their love to U.S. military troops and veterans by writing and decorating 86 Valentine’s Day cards in one lunch period.

Valentines for Veterans is a collections campaign created by the charity organization Soldier’s Angels to give individuals the opportunity to give back to their troops and veterans. After the organization receives card donations, they distribute the cards to veteran patients and deployed service members. To cover shipping costs, Soldiers Angels asks for a dollar per card, which was covered by the Interact Club using funds from previous fundraisers.

Club members showed their gratitude and appreciation for veterans and troops by writing thank you messages in their cards. Some people kept it simple, while others got more creative with their messages. Junior Samira Daoulabani wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Thank you for all that you do. You’re one of a special few.”

Many of the members valued this opportunity to share their gratitude for the veterans, and thank them for their service. Daoulabani said, “I want veterans to feel special for everything that they do and put a smile on their face like it put a smile on my face making a card for them.”

During the event, club officers showed participants examples of cards and explained the importance of showing appreciation towards veterans. Club officer junior Sophia Taskila, said, “This makes sure that the veterans know they are being appreciated and it is a really easy way to do some community service.”

Interact has held this event for ten consecutive years as it aligns with the club’s goal of supporting global and local communities and reaching out to help others. Club advisor, Ms. Leahy said, “It is important to continue this event to show that we still support veterans as many of them are struggling at this time and to show that people are thinking about and appreciating their service.”

The event also served as a way for Interact to welcome many new members who were eager to give back in the spirit of Valentine's Day. Freshman Zoe Salazar, said, “I wanted to make cards for veterans because they do so much for our country and I thought it would be nice to give back especially during a holiday that’s meant for love.”

Throughout the year, students donate their time to help give back to the community. Getting students involved through participating in community service events is at the core of Interact.

Salazar said, “I’ve been to three Interact meetings and I decided to come to this one because I have learned that in each meeting, we always give back to our community. I think that continuing to give back, no matter how many times a year we do it, is always impactful and a lot of fun.”

