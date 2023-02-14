Dollar General worker arrested for loading more than $6K onto his personal debit card, police say

According to the loss prevention employee, when confronted about the incidents, Smith admitted to the thefts and said he learned how to load money onto his card after he performed the action for a customer.
Police said Smith stated he then decided to load money onto his own cards so he could help his mother with bills.
Smith provided the store with a written statement before officers arrived at the store, where he admitted loading money onto his debit cards multiple times a day.
At the end of his statement, Smith admitted to loading approximately $6,450 onto his personal debit cards.
