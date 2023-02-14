Dollar General worker arrested for loading more than $6K onto his personal debit card, police say

An employee of Dollar General in Cartersville is accused of stealing money from the business and loading it onto his personal debit cards.

On Friday, Feb. 10, police responded to the store at 265 Cassville Road at about 3:50 p.m.

The store’s loss prevention employee told police that a cashier, identified as Pili Smith, 26, was stealing money from the store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

According to the loss prevention employee, when confronted about the incidents, Smith admitted to the thefts and said he learned how to load money onto his card after he performed the action for a customer.

Police said Smith stated he then decided to load money onto his own cards so he could help his mother with bills.

Smith provided the store with a written statement before officers arrived at the store, where he admitted loading money onto his debit cards multiple times a day.

At the end of his statement, Smith admitted to loading approximately $6,450 onto his personal debit cards.

TRENDING STORIES:

The store’s loss prevention employee told police that he wished to press charges against Smith for the thefts.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail where he was booked into their custody.

The debit cards that Smith used to load money on were collected as evidence.

He is facing a charge of felony theft by taking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: