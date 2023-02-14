Open in App
Richmond County, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Recognizing our school resource officers

9 days ago
Richmond County Schools recognized a few of their officers for School Resource Officer Appreciation Day on Feb. 15. “SRO’s has a diverse role in the school and community and has many duties and responsibilities, said Mr. Melvin Ingram, director of Exceptional Children’s Department, adding that they are law related-counselors and educators who address safety issues. Those recognized were officers Henley Smith, Mike Rush, Bill Williams, Tony McNair and Ricardo Leak, who have a combined 183 years of law enforcement experience. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

