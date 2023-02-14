‘Wakanda Forever’s Dominique Thorne Plays Marvel Trivia—See How Well She Remembers ‘Black Panther’?

There are a total of 30 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dominique Thorne stars in one of them, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it’s only her third acting credit ever—talk about impressive. In real life, Thorne is also somewhat of a superhero. She teamed up with Puffs to surprise patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and induct them into the Puffs Power Pals troupe. So just how well does Thorne know the MCU? We tested her knowledge in this exclusive clip for StyleCaster.

In an interview with Teen Vogue , Thorne recalled her favorite day on the Wakanda Forever set: “It’s so funny because, at the time, this was definitely not a happy memory or a happy experience. But towards the end of my time filming, it was freezing. It felt like winter weather in Atlanta, Georgia. We’re doing this outdoor scene. It’s actually a moment that’s in the trailer, kind of. But we’re outdoors and almost everybody is there, like the folks from Talocan Wakanda, myself, we’re all there. It’s freezing cold and some folks are shirtless. I’m there, short sleeves with this metal suit on top of me on the ground, and it’s wet and cold.”

She continued: “I think I was called into work at 4 pm that day, and I didn’t start working until like 2.15/2.30 in the morning. I worked for a total of like 15 minutes. And that was it, wet and cold and icy. But backstage waiting in the wings to go on, you know, deciding whether or not this is a good time to build a suit, just sort of riding the waves of the twists and turns that come with being on a film set and an outdoor day. That was some of the best laughs and strongest and most joyful memories that I had with the folks that were my team, and my makeup artist in particular, who sadly passed shortly after we finished. That is one of the days that I remember us having the biggest laughs.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream on Disney Plus . Here’s how to subscribe for free .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.